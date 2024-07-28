How the DA made gains in black areas
The supposedly ‘white’ party can attribute its good showing in May to black voters defecting from the ANC. And it actually lost white votes in parts of Gauteng

Election data presented by the DA shows that while the party shed some white votes this year to Rise Mzansi, ActionSA and Build One South Africa (Bosa), it made significant gains — even doubling its numbers in some cases — in townships that used to be epicentres of ANC support...
