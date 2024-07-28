Politics

SAA should be sold: Mashatile

Deputy president says deal with private sector should have been done long ago

28 July 2024 - 00:00

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government “is not in the business” of owning airlines and should consider selling SAA if there are private players with the money and expertise to make it profitable...

