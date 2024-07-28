Three urgent cases challenge John Hlophe’s JSC appointment
However, the issue is not a clear cut one, as there’s no provision in the constitution or law that prevents his appointment.
28 July 2024 - 00:00
Three separate, urgent court cases have been launched challenging the National Assembly’s decision to send MK Party’s leader in parliament John Hlophe — the first judge to be impeached in democratic South Africa — to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the body that interviews and recommends candidates for judicial appointment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.