Politics

‘UK succession model can help SA’: Hlabisa's plan to end royal disputes

Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa wants every royal family to record its family tree to avoid conflicts about succession

28 July 2024 - 00:00
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa says he will prioritise bringing stability to South Africa’s kingdoms by encouraging royal families to look to the British model to avoid conflicts over succession...

