ANC elections postmortem report blames weak provinces for elections loss
Elections head is also said to have taken to task the party’s communications department saying it was partly to blame as the party was unable to dominate the media space
04 August 2024 - 00:01
The ANC’s head of elections Mdumiseni Ntuli has presented what insiders said was a “hard hitting” report on the party's performance in the May 29 elections. The report is critical of provinces that performed poorly, including KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape. ..
