‘I’m the Fikile Mbalula of the DA ... I run the party,’ says Helen Zille
DA federal chair Helen Zille tells Mike Siluma the party will hold all cabinet ministers to account, including its own
04 August 2024 - 00:02
She might have once again stirred up a hornets’ nest around the government of national unity (GNU), but DA federal chair Helen Zille says it remains the only viable option for the country. In a wide-ranging interview in this week’s Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, Zille also said it would be “a challenge” to make the GNU work if President Cyril Ramaphosa departed the political scene...
