KZN public works MEC Martin Meyer: ‘We must not be intimidated’ by construction mafia
Meyer brushes off death threats as he vows to break the chokehold that construction mafias have in the province
04 August 2024 - 00:00
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for public works & infrastructure Martin Meyer is not fazed by reported death threats against him, saying he is steaming ahead with plans to rid the province of the construction mafias that are disrupting building projects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.