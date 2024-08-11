ANC bigwigs face the music over state capture
ANC boss Fikile Mbalula has asked the integrity commission to resume processes against Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo and Cedric Frolick
11 August 2024 - 00:00
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has launched a disciplinary process against three senior party leaders implicated in the Zondo state capture report: Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo and Cedric Frolick. ..
