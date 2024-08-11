Parks Tau leads ANC’s fight to fix councils ahead of polls
The man leading the local government intervention team, trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau, has told the Sunday Times that a quick turnaround before the local government elections is possible.
11 August 2024 - 00:00
The ANC is racing against time to resolve service delivery issues in struggling municipalities across the country ahead of the 2026 local government elections in a desperate attempt to improve its electoral fortunes...
