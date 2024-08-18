‘Floyd felt disrespected by Julius’: Behind the Malema-Shivambu divorce drama
EFF insiders say Malema was secretly trying to get a deputy president post for himself in the GNU — hanging Shivambu out to dry in the process
18 August 2024 - 00:05
EFF leader Julius Malema and his now former deputy Floyd Shivambu clashed over cushy positions in the government of national unity (GNU), leading to a dramatic falling out and the end of their long-standing political relationship this week...
