Hlophe and Zuma defend decision to send former judge president to JSC
Litigation by FUL, DA and Corruption Watch is ‘hopelessly unmeritorious’, say the MK party leaders in court papers
25 August 2024 - 00:00
Court challenges to his designation to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) were “hopelessly unmeritorious”, said John Hlophe in court papers filed in the Western Cape High Court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.