Luthuli House clips ANC KZN’s wings
Branches have told of how difficult it was to campaign for Ramaphosa during the May elections after provincial leadership sullied his name at Nasrec in 2022
25 August 2024 - 00:00
The ANC has stripped the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) of its powers after the party’s dismal performance in the May polls. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.