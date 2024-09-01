Eskom chair pooh-poohs ‘exaggerated’ sabotage scares
Mteto Nyati says that he since he took the post late last year, there have been no serious cases of intentional damage to infrastructure
01 September 2024 - 00:00
Eskom board chair Mteto Nyati has dismissed as “highly exaggerated” the repeated assertions in recent years that one of the key causes of load-shedding was sabotage at Eskom’s power stations. ..
