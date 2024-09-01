Parliament summons justice minister Simelane over VBS claims
Thembi Simelane is reported to have received a loan to the tune of half a million from a company that is said to have benefited from the VBS loot
01 September 2024 - 00:00
While President Cyril Ramaphosa remained mum yesterday on what action he might take against justice minister Thembi Simelane for her alleged involvement in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank, the portfolio committee on justice has summoned her to explain herself on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.