‘These outbursts are shocking’: SACP, ANC leaders clash over GNU
Fikile Mbalula says Solly Mapaila crossed the line and outburst was disrespectful
01 September 2024 - 00:00
A public spat erupted on Saturday between ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and SACP boss Solly Mapaila over Mapaila’s criticism of the ANC-led government of national unity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.