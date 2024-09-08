IFP helped legitimise GNU, says party’s secretary-general
Siphosethu Ngcobo says comments by Helen Zille that the new government is a coalition between the ANC the DA are reckless
08 September 2024 - 00:00
IFP secretary-general Siphosethu Ngcobo believes his party’s inclusion in the national unity government helped legitimise the new administration and acted as a buffer between the ANC and the DA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.