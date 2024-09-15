ActionSA cuts ties with DA to remove mayor
This agreement is said to have been part of the informal talks the parties have been having since clinching a deal to install the ANC’s Dada Morero as mayor of the City of Johannesburg last month.
15 September 2024 - 00:00
ActionSA's highest decision making body, the senate, has taken a decision to cut all ties with the DA in Tshwane...
