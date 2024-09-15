GNU will ride out the storm, says Ramaphosa
Amid Bela Bill drama, president insists 'ordinary members' support the new government
15 September 2024 - 00:00
In a week of high drama for the GNU, President Cyril Ramaphosa slapped down his critics, saying he had the support of the majority of ANC members and warned he would fire DA ministers who refused to implement government policy...
