North West health boss still at his desk despite criminal case
Pre-trial hearing in fraud case against head of department Obakeng Mongale due to start on Monday
15 September 2024 - 00:00
The head of the North West health department remains at his desk nearly a year after being charged with fraud and contravening the Public Finance Management Act in connection with a R470m contract that he awarded to a joint venture that was in liquidation...
