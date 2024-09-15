SA stands firm on its case against Israel despite trade threats
Dirco minister Ronald Lamola says US shouldn't tell SA what to do on geopolitics
15 September 2024 - 00:00
South Africa is forging ahead with its genocide case against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICJ) despite reports that the US is being lobbied to pressure the country into dropping its case...
