How MK Party got around Electoral Act on Hlophe, Gama, Molefe and Montana
‘The people vote for a particular party knowing in advance which candidates are on that party’s list and whether they can trust them,’ said the ConCourt
22 September 2024 - 00:02
The Electoral Act requires all political parties to submit lists of their candidates for MP ahead of the elections. The lists are then laid open for inspection and the public may object to individual candidates — as happened in the case of MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma, leading to his exclusion from the party’s list ahead of the May elections. ..
