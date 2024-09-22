Politics

Parliament a whole new ballgame for Mmusi Maimane

Maimane says he takes seriously his new role in parliament as it allows him to influence budget allocations

22 September 2024 - 00:00
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Ten years after first becoming an MP, BOSA’s Mmusi Maimane has returned to parliament only to find himself once again learning the ropes...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We overlook most things’: How Samwu sunk own members into debt News
  2. Reimagining water and sanitation services provision News
  3. It’s taxpayer money finish and klaar, says De Lille News
  4. Mashaba challenges ANC, DA, EFF and IFP leaders to public lifestyle audits Politics
  5. ‘I know they are plotting to kill me once I return to Botswana’: Ian Khama News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Kate Winslet in 'Lee', a true story of a woman’s tenacity
Ordinary Council meeting, 26 September 2024