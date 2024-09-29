It’s not business as usual, says Steenhuisen
Ousting of Brink in Tshwane puts co-operation at risk in other provinces
29 September 2024 - 00:02
The booting out of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink this week places DA co-operation with the ANC in other municipalities such as eThekwini, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay at risk...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.