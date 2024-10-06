ANC in talks with FF Plus to take over Tshwane
The two parties are allegedly looking into how they can bring stability to the municipality after DA mayor Cilliers Brink’s ousting last week
06 October 2024 - 00:03
The ANC this week reached out to the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), seeking its support to help it secure the City of Tshwane mayoral chain ahead of a crucial council vote set to take place on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.