King Misuzulu again calls for Ingonyama Trust's board to be dissolved
The board overruled King Misuzulu — who is now its chair — when it decided to extend trust CEO Vela Mngwengwe’s contract
06 October 2024 - 00:00
A dispute over the extension of the contract of the CEO of the Ingonyama Trust has led to Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini repeating his call for the disbandment of the trust's board...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.