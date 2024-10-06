Willies Mchunu mum about his next political home
Speculation is rife he could be headed for Zuma’s MK Party
06 October 2024 - 00:00
Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu says the ANC snubbed almost half the voters in the province by choosing not to work with the MKP to run the provincial government...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.