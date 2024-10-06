Politics

Willies Mchunu mum about his next political home

Speculation is rife he could be headed for Zuma’s MK Party

06 October 2024 - 00:00

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu says the ANC snubbed almost half the voters in the province by choosing not to work with the MKP to run the provincial government...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mpumalanga business forum ‘forces contractor to abandon R11m road project’ News
  2. Mushrooming padel courts in Durban suburbs causing a racket News
  3. Steenhuisen’s picks for crucial ministerial jobs turned down Politics
  4. Safety ‘chaperone’ tracks travellers after kidnap News
  5. ‘We are dealing with thugs’: Terror for teachers at school of horrors News

Latest Videos

TNL2022 | Nthabiseng Mothutsi - Limpopo Baobabs 🌳
TotalEnergies CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup 2024/25 - Group Stage ...