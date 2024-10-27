Politics

Mashatile, Mokonyane push back against disbanding ANC KZN, GP structures

27 October 2024 - 00:02 By LIZEKA TANDWA and KGOTHATSO MADISA

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile and deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane are pushing back against moves to disband the party's KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng structures as the national executive committee (NEC) continues to debate the matter...

