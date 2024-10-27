South Africa to pile on evidence in genocide case against Israel
Nomvula Mokonyane says the country’s legal team will present fresh testimony about Israel’s killing of civilians and targeting of schools, hospitals and mosques in Gaza
27 October 2024 - 00:00
South Africa resumes its genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice tomorrow with a fresh barrage of evidence about attacks on civilians, schools, hospitals and places of worship since the Jewish state began its onslaught in Gaza just over a year ago. ..
