‘Rudderless’ GCIS gets blame for GNU PR failures
Some in the ANC point fingers at the state information service for the fact the DA ministers are winning the GNU propaganda war
03 November 2024 - 00:03
Lack of leadership at the Government Communication & Information System (GCIS), which has been without a permanent CEO and other senior managers for almost a decade, is at the heart of a communications crisis plaguing the government of national unity. ..
