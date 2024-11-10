All eyes on Ndlozi as Malema cleans house
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, touted as a contender for EFF deputy president, could be next to desert the party following claims that he too is being courted to join the MKP
10 November 2024 - 00:00
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, touted as a contender for the EFF secretary-general post, could be next in line to desert the party following the defections of high-profile members Dali Mpofu and Floyd Shivambu to the MK Party...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.