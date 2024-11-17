Senior ANC leaders push for Bela Act to be implemented as is
Party leaders say there is no need for the GNU clearing house to debate the act
17 November 2024 - 00:03
The fight over the implementation of the Bela Act reached the high echelons of the ANC as senior party leaders pushed back against the consultation process at the national working committee (NWC) meeting this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.