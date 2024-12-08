Axe hangs over Gwarube as pressure piles on Ramaphosa to fire her
Education minister is said to be hanging by a thread as the ANC pushes for Ramaphosa to hold on to some semblance of authority within his GNU
08 December 2024 - 00:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa is under intense pressure from within the ANC to dismiss the basic education minister, Siviwe Gwarube of the DA, after weeks of tension over the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act. ..
