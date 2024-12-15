ANC, SACP set for showdown over independently contesting elections
Decision could have serious consequences for SACP leaders who hold positions in the ANC and government
15 December 2024 - 00:00
The ANC and the SACP are headed for a showdown when they meet in January, with the latter expected to make far-reaching demands — including that the ANC change its constitution to extend membership to alliance partners that contest elections. ..
