ANC raises millions from events around birthday celebrations
Insiders say it cost R5m to sit next to Ramaphosa at the party’s gala dinner
12 January 2025 - 00:00
The ANC made more than R50m from events around its annual January 8 birthday celebration, with the party's golf day and gala dinner both oversubscribed...
