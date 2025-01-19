Minister steps in to save Sassa sex pest
Sassa executive Bandile Maqetuka back despite being fired for abuse of power in 2023
19 January 2025 - 00:00
Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe has been accused of protecting a sexual harasser after she intervened in the case of a dismissed senior official at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), an entity within her portfolio...
