To disband or not: ANC ponders fate of its KZN, Gauteng executive committees
These are the two provinces that performed the worst in last year's elections, and almost eight months later the ANC is finally ready to pull the trigger
19 January 2025 - 00:00
The ANC says it’s considering three options as its national executive committee meets this weekend to discuss the fate of its executive structures in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.