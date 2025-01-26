Why ‘reconfigure’ had to enter the ANC lexicon
Ramaphosa decided this euphemism for dissolution was the best way to avoid either Mbalula or Mashatile claiming victory
26 January 2025 - 00:00
The new ANC buzzword “reconfigure” is said to be the brainchild of President Cyril Ramaphosa himself, who suggested it as a euphemism to avoid conflict over the scrapping of the party’s structures in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.