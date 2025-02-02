Standoff in parliament over dome costs
National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza accuses public works department of reneging on carrying full costs
02 February 2025 - 00:00
Parliament and the department of public works are in a standoff over the cost of installing fittings in the newly erected R30m dome meant to serve as the interim home of the national legislature for the next two years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.