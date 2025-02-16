Party leader believes remaining in GNU is a winner
DA is regaining lost support in black areas, insiders say Steenhuisen told caucus
Party leader gives reasons to GNU sceptics for staying in government with ‘hoodwinking’ ANC
16 February 2025 - 00:00
DA leader John Steenhuisen told his parliamentary caucus that the party has been clawing back lost support in black and coloured communities since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.