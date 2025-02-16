SA envoys to lobby allies before heading to the US
Team will travel to France, Germany, China, Brazil and other allies to try to muster support ahead of talks in Washington over breakdown in relations
16 February 2025 - 00:00
The top-level team South Africa is sending to Washington to try to mend the breakdown in relations will first travel to China, France, Germany and other countries to win their support and try to avoid “humiliation” in the US. ..
