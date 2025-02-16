Taxpayers to feel the pinch as Godongwana looks for money to close funding gap
Tax increases are on the table as the finance minister runs out of options
16 February 2025 - 00:00
With the commodity boom now a thing of the past and the Treasury having already tapped into the country’s foreign reserves to reduce debt, the government is set to squeeze more out of taxpayers to fund a projected R300bn shortfall. Treasury is on a debt reduction path as interest on almost R6 trillion national debt surpasses the R440bn mark, more than is spent on health and social services...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.