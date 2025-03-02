ANC erects an EFF budget ‘scarecrow’
Party set to lock horns with DA after accepting a 0.75 percentage point hike in VAT proposed by the Treasury
02 March 2025 - 00:00
The ANC has thrown down the gauntlet to its GNU partner the DA over the finance minister’s stalled budget, warning that it would approach the EFF for the required votes if the DA refused to accept a smaller VAT increase...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.