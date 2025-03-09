Politics

Doubt cast on plan to send envoys to Trump

President's security adviser Sydney Mufamadi says South African government can talk to Donald Trump from Pretoria

09 March 2025 - 00:00

The government appears to have lost the appetite to send an envoy to the US, with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser Sydney Mufamadi saying it does not need to be in Washington DC to send a message to President Donald Trump and the world...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Fikile Mbalula accused of purging opponents Politics
  2. Godongwana stands firm on VAT hike Politics
  3. '17% reflects arrogance of ANC': newly appointed KZN convener Jeff Radebe Politics
  4. ‘Avoid taxing the poor more’: ANC veterans urge that Kieswetter’s proposals be ... Politics
  5. Can ANC veterans fix problem provinces? Politics
  6. ANC ministers turn on Mashatile over SABC bill, say sources Politics

Most read

  1. Nedbank drawn into toxic fallout from employees’ break-up News
  2. Godongwana stands firm on VAT hike Politics
  3. Cops cowered when shooting broke out at Sandton eatery News
  4. State chicken farm Daybreak Farms ruffled as CEO quits News
  5. Grumbles over prime parking for thieves’ favourite News

Latest Videos

Congo army desertion trials spotlight a force in tatters | REUTERS
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PLENARY, 11 March 2025