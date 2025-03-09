Doubt cast on plan to send envoys to Trump
President's security adviser Sydney Mufamadi says South African government can talk to Donald Trump from Pretoria
09 March 2025 - 00:00
The government appears to have lost the appetite to send an envoy to the US, with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser Sydney Mufamadi saying it does not need to be in Washington DC to send a message to President Donald Trump and the world...
