Fikile Mbalula accused of purging opponents
ANC secretary-general said to be using his office to purge those he believes will not support his presidential bid in 2027
09 March 2025 - 00:00
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is being accused of abusing his powers by charging his opponents and removing them from influential positions as part of a strategy to prepare for his ANC presidential campaign ahead of the party’s national conference in 2027...
