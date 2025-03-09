‘It’s time to be frank and honest about poor state of city,’ says Dada Morero
But Joburg mayor denies his incompetence and says the DA is also to blame
09 March 2025 - 00:00
Embattled Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero says he is the one who pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to help fix a broken city. However, this was not an admission that he is incompetent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.