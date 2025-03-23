Remove DA from GNU and we'll talk: EFF to ANC in budget talks
ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli says the party’s delegation met EFF and MK Party on Wednesday, while a meeting with ActionSA took place on Friday
23 March 2025 - 00:00
The EFF has put its cards on the table by calling for the ANC to remove the DA as a GNU partner as a condition for its vote in support of the budget...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.