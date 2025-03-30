US cuts defence ties, co-operation with South Africa
Memo dated March 13 directs that in accordance with executive order signed by President Trump, all foreign aid and assistance offered to SA be suspended
30 March 2025 - 00:00
The US has cut military assistance and co-operation ties with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), an internal memo seen by the Sunday Times suggests...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.