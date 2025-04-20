Treasury disputes RAF CEO's claims
Collins Letsoalo asserts he did nothing wrong in awarding R79m lease to losing bidder, but his story does not jibe with versions from the SIU, Treasury and PIC
20 April 2025 - 00:00
Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo, implicated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in possible wrongdoing in a R79m property lease deal, might have misled the National Treasury and the fund’s board about the transaction. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.