Gauteng government spends whopping R34m a month on office rentals for MECs
Administration owns 41 properties across the province that top officials ‘cannot use’
27 April 2025 - 00:00
The Gauteng provincial government is paying rent of R34m a month to house its 11 head offices in the Johannesburg CBD — even though it owns 41 buildings across the province, all of which remain vacant...
