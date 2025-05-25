Politics

BEE tweak ‘not created for Musk’

Communications minister Solly Malatsi rejects criticism of directive that could open doors for Starlink

25 May 2025 - 00:00 By KGOTHATSO MADISA, THABO MOKONE and CAIPHUS KGOSANA

DA communications minister Solly Malatsi has strongly defended a policy directive he issued that seeks to relax BEE regulations in the ICT sector and could open the door for Elon Musk’s Starlink.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Umhlanga businessman in R10m legal fight over fake Pearls property plot News
  2. Shack dwellers living on top of a gas pipe News
  3. Devil's ransom: kidnappers use horror rape videos to extort victims' families News
  4. ‘I want my grandchild back’: guilty verdict handed down but search continues ... News
  5. Harvest of goodwill: Two farmers' passion is stronger than skin colour News

Latest Videos

Faizan Zaki, previous runner-up, wins 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee
Heavy floods threaten Romania's Praid salt mine, a tourism magnet | REUTERS